Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500kl 8gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2070 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹9,799
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2070 mAh
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB Price in India

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB price in India starts at Rs.9,799. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB is Rs.9,301 on amazon.in.

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB price in India starts at Rs.9,799. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB is Rs.9,301 on amazon.in.

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500kl 8gb Full Specifications

  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 2070 mAh
Battery
  • 2070 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Laser autofocus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 10.5 mm
  • 140 grams
  • Black, White
  • 71.5 mm
  • 143.7 mm
Display
  • 66.92 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 28, 2015 (Official)
  • Zen UI
  • Asus
  • Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
  • Adreno 306
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 8 GB
Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500kl 8gb FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb in India?

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2070 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb?

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb?

What is the Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500Kl 8Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500kl 8gb