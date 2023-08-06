Asus Zenfone 2 Laser Ze500kl 8gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,799 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2070 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE500KL 8GB now with free delivery.