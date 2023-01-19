Asus Zenfone 5 8gb 1 6ghz Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 5 (8Gb, 1.6Ghz) in India?
Asus Zenfone 5 (8Gb, 1.6Ghz) price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2560; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2110 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
