 Asus Zenfone 5 8gb 1 6ghz Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 5 8GB 1 6GHz

    Asus Zenfone 5 8GB 1 6GHz is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 2110 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 5 8GB 1 6GHz from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 5 8GB 1 6GHz now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2110 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Zenfone 5 8gb 1 6ghz Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 18.5 Hours(3G)
    • 2110 mAh
    • Up to 353 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 353 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 18.5 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 10.3 mm
    • 148.2 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 72.8 mm
    • Champagne Gold, Cherry Red, Charcoal Black, Pearl White
    Display
    • 16:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 294 ppi
    • 63.73 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Zen UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Asus
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Zenfone 5
    • July 30, 2014 (Official)
    • No
    • Asus Zenfone 5 A501CG
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
    • LPDDR2
    • LPDDR2
    • 32 bit
    • Intel Atom Z2560
    • Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • No
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • Up to 4.7 GB
    Asus Zenfone 5 8gb 1 6ghz