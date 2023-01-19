 Asus Zenfone 5 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus Zenfone 5 16GB

    Asus Zenfone 5 16GB

    Asus Zenfone 5 16GB is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 2110 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 5 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 5 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21702/heroimage/asus-zenfone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21702/images/Design/asus-zenfone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21702/images/Design/asus-zenfone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21702/images/Design/asus-zenfone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21702/images/Design/asus-zenfone-5-16gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2110 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2110 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Zenfone 5 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2110 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2110 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 18.5 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 18.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 353 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 353 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • 148.2 mm
    • Champagne Gold, Cherry Red, Charcoal Black, Pearl White
    • 72.8 mm
    • 10.3 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 63.73 %
    • 16:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Asus
    • No
    • Zenfone 5 16GB
    • Zen UI
    • July 9, 2014 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR2
    • LPDDR2
    • Intel Atom Z2560
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    • 2 GB
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Asus Zenfone 5 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb in India?

    Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2560; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2110 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb?

    How long does the Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb last?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 5 16Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Asus Zenfone 5 16gb