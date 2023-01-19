 Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra

    Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4600 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28403/heroimage/asus-zenfone-3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28403/images/Design/asus-zenfone-3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28403/images/Design/asus-zenfone-3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28403/images/Design/asus-zenfone-3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28403/images/Design/asus-zenfone-3-ultra-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4600 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 6.8 mm
    • 93.9 mm
    • Silver, Glacier Silver, Titanium Gray
    • 186.4 mm
    • 233 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 72.66 %
    • 324 ppi
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 2, 2016 (Official)
    • Asus
    • Yes
    • Zen UI
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Zenfone 3 Ultra
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Adreno 510
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 200 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra