Asus Rog Phone 5 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus ROG Phone 5 256GB Asus ROG Phone 5 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 57,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 5 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 5 256GB now with free delivery.