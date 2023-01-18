Asus Rog Phone 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus Rog Phone 3 Summary

Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in 2020. It's primarily geared for gaming, but it is also a well-rounded flagship-class phone. The smartphone comes with a big battery, fast processor and a cooling system. It is 9.85mm thick and weighs 240g. The ROG Phone 3 is powered by Android 10 and comes in Black colour variant.



Price



Asus ROG Phone 3's base model with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 46,999. The other variants with 12+128GB and 12+256GB configuration are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.



Storage



Asus ROG Phone 3 is available in 128GB and 256GB of internal storage variants. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are included in the smartphone.



Display



The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution. It has an HDR10+ certified display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, 113 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a Delta-E average of >1 percent as a measure of colour accuracy.



Processor



The Snapdragon 865 plus powers the Asus ROG Phone 3, with one Kryo 585 Gold core running at up to 3.1GHz, three more Kryo 585 cores running at up to 2.42GHz, and four Kryo 585 Silver cores running at 1.8GHz for efficiency. It comes with in-built Adreno 650 GPU, as well as dedicated AI, image processing, video encoding, and security logic. Qualcomm's discrete X55 5G modem is connected with the processor.



Camera



The Asus Rog Phone 3 sports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture as its primary camera, as well as a 13-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.4 camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the front.



Battery The Asus ROG Phone 3 has 6000 mAh battery and supports quick charging, having the Qualcomm QC 3.0 standard.



Top rivals



iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



The Asus ROG Phone 3 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and NFC, as well as multiple positioning systems like NavIC. Along with Bluetooth 5.1, it includes the aptX HD, adaptive, and TWS+ protocols, as well as AAC and LDAC. All of the standard sensors are available as well. Asus has also customised the ROG Phone 3 with its ultrasonic AirTriggers, which function as physical gamepad-like buttons.



Reference-



https://www.asus.com/event/rog-phone-3/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/asus-rog-phone-3-price-in-india-96155%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off