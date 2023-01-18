 Asus Rog Phone 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus ROG Phone 3

    Asus ROG Phone 3

    Asus ROG Phone 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 3 from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34258/heroimage/136172-v6-asus-rog-phone-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34258/images/Design/136172-v6-asus-rog-phone-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34258/images/Design/136172-v6-asus-rog-phone-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34258/images/Design/136172-v6-asus-rog-phone-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34258/images/Design/136172-v6-asus-rog-phone-3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    24 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 49,999 M.R.P. ₹63,999
    Buy Now

    Asus Rog Phone 3 Summary

    Asus ROG Phone 3 was launched in 2020. It's primarily geared for gaming, but it is also a well-rounded flagship-class phone. The smartphone comes with a big battery, fast processor and a cooling system. It is 9.85mm thick and weighs 240g. The ROG Phone 3 is powered by Android 10 and comes in Black colour variant.

    Price

    Asus ROG Phone 3's base model with 8+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 46,999. The other variants with 12+128GB and 12+256GB configuration are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.

    Storage

    Asus ROG Phone 3 is available in 128GB and 256GB of internal storage variants. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are included in the smartphone.

    Display

    The Asus ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution. It has an HDR10+ certified display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, 113 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and a Delta-E average of >1 percent as a measure of colour accuracy.

    Processor

    The Snapdragon 865 plus powers the Asus ROG Phone 3, with one Kryo 585 Gold core running at up to 3.1GHz, three more Kryo 585 cores running at up to 2.42GHz, and four Kryo 585 Silver cores running at 1.8GHz for efficiency. It comes with in-built Adreno 650 GPU, as well as dedicated AI, image processing, video encoding, and security logic. Qualcomm's discrete X55 5G modem is connected with the processor.

    Camera

    The Asus Rog Phone 3 sports a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture as its primary camera, as well as a 13-megapixel ultra-wide f/2.4 camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the front.

    Battery The Asus ROG Phone 3 has 6000 mAh battery and supports quick charging, having the Qualcomm QC 3.0 standard.

    Top rivals

    iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Asus ROG Phone 3 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and NFC, as well as multiple positioning systems like NavIC. Along with Bluetooth 5.1, it includes the aptX HD, adaptive, and TWS+ protocols, as well as AAC and LDAC. All of the standard sensors are available as well. Asus has also customised the ROG Phone 3 with its ultrasonic AirTriggers, which function as physical gamepad-like buttons.

    Reference-

    https://www.asus.com/event/rog-phone-3/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/asus-rog-phone-3-price-in-india-96155%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India

    Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Asus ROG Phone 3 is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Asus ROG Phone 3 is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Rog Phone 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 24 MP
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 524 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 524 Hours(4G)
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Hyper, v4.0, 30W
    • Yes
    • 01h 29m 57s
    • Up to 38.6 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 38.6 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 171 mm
    • 240 grams
    • 78 mm
    • 9.85 mm
    • Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 391 ppi
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    • 79.75 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 650 nits
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    General
    • ROG UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 6, 2020 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • ROG Phone 3
    • Yes
    • Asus
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Head: 0.736 W/kg, Body: 1.497 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 650
    • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 7 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
    • LPDDR5
    • 13.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Asus Rog Phone 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone 3 in India?

    Asus Rog Phone 3 price in India at 34,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone 3?

    How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone 3?

    How long does the Asus Rog Phone 3 last?

    What is the Asus Rog Phone 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Rog Phone 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Asus Rog Phone 3