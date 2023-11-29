 Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,699 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹8,699
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
16 MP
20 MP + 8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie in India is Rs. 8,699.  At Flipkart, the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie in India is Rs. 8,699.  At Flipkart, the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie can be purchased for Rs. 8,699.  This is the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Deepsea Black, Rose Pink and Sunlight Gold.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 20 MP + 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 144 grams
  • 7.8 mm
  • Deepsea Black, Rose Pink, Sunlight Gold
  • 155.6 mm
  • 76.2 mm
Display
  • 70.17 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 267 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Zen UI
  • Asus
  • September 21, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Adreno 505
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • DDR3
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
  • 28 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie in India? Icon Icon

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie price in India at 15,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (20 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie? Icon Icon

What is the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Waterproof? Icon Icon

