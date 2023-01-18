Asus Zenfone 6 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus Zenfone 6 16GB Asus Zenfone 6 16GB is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 6 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 6 16GB now with free delivery.