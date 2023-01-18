 Asus Zenfone 6 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 6 16GB

    Asus Zenfone 6 16GB

    Asus Zenfone 6 16GB is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 6 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 6 16GB now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    13 MP
    2 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Asus Zenfone 6 16gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 398 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 398 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3300 mAh
    • Up to 28 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 9.9 mm
    • Black, Red, White
    • 84.3 mm
    • 196 grams
    • 166.9 mm
    Display
    • 70.37 %
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 245 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Asus Zenfone 6 A600CG
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • July 14, 2014 (Official)
    • No
    • Zenfone 6
    • Asus
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Intel Atom Z2560
    • Dual core, 1.6 GHz, Intel Atom
    • 32 bit
    • PowerVR SGX 544MP2
    • LPDDR2
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Asus Zenfone 6 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb in India?

    Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb price in India at 9,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2560; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb?

    How long does the Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb last?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 6 16Gb Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone 6 16gb