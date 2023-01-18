 Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB Price in India

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB is Rs.11,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 840 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 840 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 10W
    • No
    • Up to 42 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 42 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • CMOS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 159 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gray
    • 8.4 mm
    • 180 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 76.62 %
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    General
    • Asus
    • May 3, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Stock
    • Asus Zenfone Max Pro ZB601KL
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 509
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64Gb in India?

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64Gb price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64gb