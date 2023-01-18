 Asus Zenfone Go Zc500tg 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus ZenFone Go ZC500TG 16GB

    Asus ZenFone Go ZC500TG 16GB is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,890 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2070 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenFone Go ZC500TG 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenFone Go ZC500TG 16GB now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Asus Zenfone Go Zc500tg 16gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2070 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Red, White
    • 144.5 mm
    • 71 mm
    • 135 grams
    • 9.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.02 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Asus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ZenFone Go ZC500TG 16GB
    • August 16, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 28 nm
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Mali-400 MP
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Asus Zenfone Go Zc500tg 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb in India?

    Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb price in India at 4,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2070 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb?

    What is the Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone Go Zc500Tg 16Gb Waterproof?

