 Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 635 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 5 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 5 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23642/heroimage/asus-zenfone-5-lite-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23642/images/Design/asus-zenfone-5-lite-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹635
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 148.2 mm
    • 72.8 mm
    • 160 grams
    • Black, Red, White
    • 10.8 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 63.73 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 220 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    General
    • Asus
    • December 4, 2014 (Official)
    • Asus Zenfone 5 A502CG
    • Zen UI
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zenfone 5 Lite
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR2
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Intel Atom
    • 1 GB
    • Intel Atom Z2520
    • LPDDR2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite in India?

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Intel Atom Z2520; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 5 Lite?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 5 Lite?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone 5 Lite