 Asus Zenfone Go Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone Go

    Asus Zenfone Go is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2070 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Go from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Go now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25957/heroimage/asus-zenfone-go-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25957/images/Design/asus-zenfone-go-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25957/images/Design/asus-zenfone-go-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25957/images/Design/asus-zenfone-go-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2070 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Asus Zenfone Go Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2070 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Red, White
    • 144.5 mm
    • 71 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 135 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.02 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • No
    • Zen UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Asus
    • September 23, 2015 (Official)
    • Zenfone Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 28 nm
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 8 GB
    Asus Zenfone Go FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Go in India?

    Asus Zenfone Go price in India at 5,996 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2070 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Go?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Go?

    What is the Asus Zenfone Go Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone Go Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone Go