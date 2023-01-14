 Avita Liber V14 Ns14a8inf561 Laptop Ns14a8inf561 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Avita Laptop Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop

    Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop

    Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 48,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P148569/heroimage/avita-v14-ns14a8inf561-148569-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P148569/images/Design/avita-v14-ns14a8inf561-148569-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990 (speculated)
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.25 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹48,990 (speculated)
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop NS14A8INF561 Price in India

    Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop NS14A8INF561 price in India starts at Rs.48,990. The lowest price of Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop NS14A8INF561 is Rs.42,000 on amazon.in which is available in Matt Black colour.

    Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop NS14A8INF561 price in India starts at Rs.48,990. The lowest price of Avita Liber V14 NS14A8INF561 Laptop NS14A8INF561 is Rs.42,000 on amazon.in which is available in Matt Black colour.

    Avita Liber V14 Ns14a8inf561 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • Full HD LED Backlit TFT IPS Display
    • 157 ppi
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • LED
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • 318 x 216 x 19  mm
    • Matt Black
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • V14 NS14A8INF561
    • Avita
    • 1.25 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 2400 Mhz
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Built-in Microphone
    • 1 MP
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • 2 x 1 W Speakers
    Networking
    • 4.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 1.8 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Yes
    • English Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • 3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Avita Liber V14 Ns14a8inf561 Laptop