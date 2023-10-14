Avita Liber Ns14a1in007p Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop

The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A1IN007P Laptop in India is Rs. 38,028. At Amazon, the Avita Liber NS14A1IN007P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,990. It comes in the following colors: Sunflower Yellow. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Avita Liber NS14A1IN007P Laptop in India is Rs. 38,028. At Amazon, the Avita Liber NS14A1IN007P Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36,990. It comes in the following colors: Sunflower Yellow.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.