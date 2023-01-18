Coolpad A1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Coolpad A1 Coolpad A1 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad A1 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad A1 now with free delivery.