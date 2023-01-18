 Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,770 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Note 5 Lite C from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Note 5 Lite C now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,770
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Yes
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 142.4 mm
    • 139 grams
    • 70.4 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.59 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Note 5 Lite C
    • Yes
    • August 4, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Coolpad
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Adreno 304
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Note 5 Lite C in India?

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C price in India at 4,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Note 5 Lite C?

    How many colors are available in Coolpad Note 5 Lite C?

    What is the Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Battery Capacity?

    Is Coolpad Note 5 Lite C Waterproof?

    Coolpad Note 5 Lite C