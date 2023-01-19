 Coolpad Cool 6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Coolpad Phones Coolpad Cool 6

    Coolpad Cool 6

    Coolpad Cool 6 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Cool 6 from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Cool 6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35273/heroimage/140518-v2-coolpad-cool-6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35273/images/Design/140518-v2-coolpad-cool-6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35273/images/Design/140518-v2-coolpad-cool-6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35273/images/Design/140518-v2-coolpad-cool-6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35273/images/Design/140518-v2-coolpad-cool-6-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    21 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Coolpad Cool 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 21 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 120 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 120 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Pop-Up
    • 21 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 9.2 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    • 162.4 mm
    • 145 grams
    • Blue, Silver
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 395 ppi
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 84.07 %
    • 93.07 %
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    General
    • Coolpad
    • October 15, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Cool 6
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Coolpad Cool 6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Coolpad Cool 6 in India?

    Coolpad Cool 6 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (21 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Coolpad Cool 6?

    How many colors are available in Coolpad Cool 6?

    How long does the Coolpad Cool 6 last?

    What is the Coolpad Cool 6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Coolpad Cool 6 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Coolpad Cool 6