 Coolpad Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Coolpad Max

    Coolpad Max

    Coolpad Max is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coolpad Max from HT Tech. Buy Coolpad Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Coolpad Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2800 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor, ISO-CELL
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Gold, Rose Gold
    • 6.9 mm
    • 175 grams
    • 75.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 152 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 72.31 %
    General
    • Coolpad
    • May 30, 2016 (Official)
    • Cool UI
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Max
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Adreno 405
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Back
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Coolpad Max