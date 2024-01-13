Dell Vostro 14 3401 (d552125win9be) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop
Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop, Windows 11 AMD 5-3450U, 8GB, 256GB, Win 11+MSO'21, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG, Vega Graphics, Accent Black - D552259WIN9B, 1, 59Kgs
The starting price for the Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552125WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 33,990. At Amazon, the Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552125WIN9BE Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 33,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
