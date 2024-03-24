 Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally | Gaming News
Experience thrilling new mobile battles with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile now available on iOS and Android. Enjoy cross-platform progression and epic gameplay modes.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Mar 24 2024, 11:55 IST
Enjoy epic battles on the go with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, now available for iOS and Android. (Call Of Duty)

Activision Blizzard has answered the call of mobile gamers with its latest release, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. It brings the adrenaline-fueled action of the battle royale genre right to your fingertips. Available now on both Android and iOS platforms, this iteration marks a new chapter in mobile gaming, arriving four years after the debut of the original Warzone.

Distinguishing itself from its predecessor, Call of Duty: Mobile, Warzone Mobile, available worldwide now, zeroes in on the heart-pounding excitement of battle royale gameplay. While Call of Duty: Mobile caters to fans of traditional multiplayer experiences, Warzone Mobile immerses players in the intense struggle for survival in expansive battlegrounds.

Also read: Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

With an initial storage requirement of approximately 8GB for Android and 10GB for iOS, players are urged to ensure they have sufficient space on their devices. As the game evolves with new content, developers advise that additional storage may be necessary.

Connect and Conquer Across Platforms

One of the most enticing features of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is its support for cross-progression. By linking their existing Call of Duty accounts, players can seamlessly unlock in-game rewards across all platforms. From weapons and blueprints to skins and cosmetics, progression syncs effortlessly between PC, console, and mobile devices, ensuring a consistent gaming experience.

Also read: Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Immersive Gameplay and Varied Modes

Delving into the gameplay, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offers four distinct modes: Battle Royale, Rebirth Resurgence, Mobile Royale, and Most Pit. While the first three modes immerse players in the heart-pounding tension of battle royale encounters, Most Pit provides a traditional multiplayer experience.

The game's maps are equally impressive, featuring iconic locales such as Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Verdansk plays host to Battle Royale and Mobile Royale modes, accommodating up to 120 and 78 players respectively. Meanwhile, Rebirth Resurgence thrusts nine squads of four players into the frenetic action of Rebirth Island, a tightly packed arena teeming with danger. Additionally, players can enjoy popular multiplayer maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

Also read: Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

For mobile gamers seeking exclusive challenges, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises a series of mobile-only events, kicking off with Operation: Day Zero. This limited-time event offers players the opportunity to earn EP and exclusive rewards, setting the stage for thrilling mobile warfare.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the battleground is no longer confined to the living room or desktop. Whether you're at home or on the go, prepare for intense battles and unforgettable moments, all from the palm of your hand.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 11:54 IST
