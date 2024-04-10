Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Weapons in Garena Free Fire MAX are considered essential to players' chances of winning. There are several types of weapons available in the battle royale game, from launchers, machine guns, and sub-machine guns to Gatling guns and healing pistols. To personalize these items, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduce weapon skins from time to time, which not only give the weapon a cosmetic tweak but can also boost some of its capabilities. So, if you wish to get your hands on similar items, then check out the new M1887 Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX.

M1887 Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The M1887 Ring is a luck royale-based event. This means to obtain the rewards, players are not required to accomplish any objectives like getting a certain number of headshots or playing a number of matches. Instead, they can simply spend diamonds or gold to make spins. As part of the event, players can not only grab two exclusive weapon skins but also get additional ones using Festival Tokens, which can be exchanged.

Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will earn you 10+1 spins. The list of grand prizes includes M1887 Hand of Hope, M1887 Rapper Underworld, and Festival Tokens. Players can also use the Festival Tokens and exchange them for skins like M1887 Aqua Burst, M1887 Winterlands, M1887 Glistening Nightstar and M1887 Terrano Burst.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z

A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

