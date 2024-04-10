 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: The new M1887 Ring event brings two new exclusive weapon skins and other rewards! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 09:31 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Claim freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 10. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Weapons in Garena Free Fire MAX are considered essential to players' chances of winning. There are several types of weapons available in the battle royale game, from launchers, machine guns, and sub-machine guns to Gatling guns and healing pistols. To personalize these items, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX introduce weapon skins from time to time, which not only give the weapon a cosmetic tweak but can also boost some of its capabilities. So, if you wish to get your hands on similar items, then check out the new M1887 Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX.

M1887 Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The M1887 Ring is a luck royale-based event. This means to obtain the rewards, players are not required to accomplish any objectives like getting a certain number of headshots or playing a number of matches. Instead, they can simply spend diamonds or gold to make spins. As part of the event, players can not only grab two exclusive weapon skins but also get additional ones using Festival Tokens, which can be exchanged.

Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will earn you 10+1 spins. The list of grand prizes includes M1887 Hand of Hope, M1887 Rapper Underworld, and Festival Tokens. Players can also use the Festival Tokens and exchange them for skins like M1887 Aqua Burst, M1887 Winterlands, M1887 Glistening Nightstar and M1887 Terrano Burst.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z

A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets