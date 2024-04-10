Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: Ramadan has almost come to an end but Free Fire is not missing any chance to provide players with exclusive events to celebrate the joyous festival. So far, the game has announced several Ramadan-themed events which provided players with new outfits, characters, bundles, gun skins, and more. Now, a new event has been announced to celebrate the Eid. The Ramadan Gold Royale event has been made available, which means you can grab exciting rewards. Check the event details.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: About Ramadan Gold Royale event

The Ramadan Gold Royale event was officially made live on April 8 and will be on the game until April 14. The event has several exciting rewards in store for players such as Task Force Bundle, Glistening Lantern Loot Box, Glistening Nightstar Grenade, Glistening Nightstar Pan, Glistening Shooting Star Parachute, Monster Truck – Sabertooth, Jeep – Stormbringer, and much more. To get your hands on the rewards, you will have to diamonds, the in-game currency to make a spin. Each spin will cost you 20 diamonds, whereas 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds. If you want free rewards, then check out the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10:

FET5RYTK8O90ULO

FGYUK8O90LJRHD

FGRGTBCS01GBHY

FGUK0POUYE4TGB

FCXAQ234RTGTYHY

F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ

FHGFYTU79OIHJG

FGTY6UILKHMNBV

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: While redeeming the Free Fire codes, the first thing you need to ensure is that you are logged into your own Free Fire Account. Do not use a Guest account.

Step 2: Now, head towards the official Free Fire Redemption website. Do not click on any malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: On the homepage, you can log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: When you are logged in, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

