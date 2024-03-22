 GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new

GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new

Rockstar Games introduces a vital improvement with GTA Online PC update, enhancing player reporting to combat cheating effectively while ensuring confidentiality.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 15:09 IST
Icon
Discover HONOR's latest innovations: CHOICE Watch, X9b 5G smartphone, 90 5G flagship, and Earbuds X5
Rockstar Games
1/5 1. HONOR CHOICE Watch:This watch offers a sleek design with a large display, built-in GPS, and safety features like SOS calling. It seamlessly connects to your smartphone via the HONOR Health App, providing access to health monitoring features such as SpO₂ and stress monitoring, sleep quality tracking, and a wide range of sports modes. With 5ATM water resistance, it's suitable for swimming and outdoor activities. The vibrant AMOLED display ensures a clear viewing experience, while the long battery life and customizable wristbands add to its appeal. Available for purchase for 5,999. 
image caption
2/5 2. HONOR X9b 5G:This smartphone boasts India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display, offering durability and splash resistance. It features a massive battery, vibrant colors, and performance powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The triple camera system, including a 108MP main camera, ensures high-quality photos and videos. Available at an MOP of Rs. 25,999, with an exciting offer for ICICI Bank users and a complimentary Charger worth 699 as an introductory offer.
image caption
3/5 3. HONOR 90 5G:Featuring a Quad-curved Floating display, this smartphone offers a camera setup with a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It provides a smooth transition between cameras and boasts industry-leading display technology for an immersive viewing experience. With a powerful battery and clean software experience, it offers flagship-level performance. Available in two storage variants at competitive prices, with exclusive offers on Amazon.
image caption
4/5 4. HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5:These earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality with active noise cancellation and dual-microphone ENC for clearer calls. They offer a long battery life of up to 35 hours and prioritize comfort with a lightweight design. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and low latency, they enhance the gaming experience. Available for purchase for 1,999, they are dust and water-resistant with an IP54 rating.  
image caption
5/5 5. Promotional Offers:Each product comes with exciting promotional offers, including discounts for specific bank users, complimentary accessories, and warranty plans for added peace of mind. These offers add value to the overall purchase experience, making HONOR products an attractive choice for consumers.
Rockstar Games
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games improves GTA Online on PC with a confidential player reporting system update. (Rockstar Games )

Rockstar Games has rolled out a significant improvement for GTA Online players on PC, aimed at enhancing the gaming experience and cracking down on cheaters. According to Tez2, a known insider and data miner, the latest update includes a crucial change to the player reporting system, making it more effective and confidential.

Previously, when players reported others in the game, the reported party would receive notification of the action taken against them, often leading to retaliation, particularly from mod menu users who could disrupt gameplay. However, with the recent update, this process has been overhauled, ensuring that only the reporting player and Rockstar Games are aware of the report.

Also read: Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps

Tez2 shared this development on March 22, 2024, highlighting its significance for PC players of GTA Online. The exact timing of the update's release remains undisclosed but is expected to coincide with the weekly GTA Online update, Sportskeeda reported.

Also read: Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year

GTA Online Enhanced Security Measures

The revised reporting system marks a crucial step in combating cheating and maintaining fair gameplay. Questions arose regarding the fate of reported players after the update, to which Tez2 clarified that all reports now directly reach Rockstar Games' servers without notifying the reported party. This change aims to prevent the manipulation of reported stats and safeguard the gaming experience for all players.

Moreover, assurances were made that similar enhancements would extend to console versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, addressing concerns across different gaming platforms.

Also read: LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

While this update brings relief to PC players plagued by cheaters and modders, some remain wary of potential workarounds by malicious actors. Nonetheless, the move reflects Rockstar Games' commitment to fostering a healthy gaming environment and may hint at preparations for the future release of GTA 6 Online.

In short, the latest anti-cheat update represents a significant stride towards ensuring fair play and protecting the integrity of the GTA Online community on PC, setting a promising precedent for the franchise's future endeavours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Mar, 15:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets