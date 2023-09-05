Home Gaming News Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

From Starfield, Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, check out the most highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 17:01 IST
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
View all Images
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year. (Sony PlayStation)

2023 has once again been a great year for gamers as not only AAA studios but indie developers too have brought out some amazing games. While The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is widely regarded as the best game of 2023 so far, other games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo IV, Dead Space Remake, Baldur's Gate 3 and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have made it a year to remember. However, 2023 isn't over and there are still some highly anticipated games releasing in the coming months.

From Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, check out the 5 most highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023.

1. Starfield - September 6

One of the most anticipated games in recent years, Bethesda's Starfield was early on termed as ‘Skyrim in space' by its director Todd Howard, which is a plaudit in itself. Starfield is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. In the game, a group of space explorers are on the hunt for the artefact that could unravel the mysteries of the Universe. Starfield promises an all-in-one package of exploration, combat, spaceflight, character creation, quests, and more.

Available on: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.

2. The Crew Motorfest - September 11

The Crew Motorfest is an upcoming racing video game developed and published by Ubisoft. It is set on a scaled-down version of the island of Oʻahu in Hawaii, which is much smaller than the whole of America that was accessible in Crew 2. Players will be able to drive iconic cars from the past, present and future such as the Bugatti Bollide, Ferrari F40, Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, and more. The new Playlists will allow gamers to access small-thematic campaigns built around different vehicles such as vintage, electric, pickup trucks, and even hypercars.

Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna.

3. EA Sports FC 24 - September 29

EA Sports FC 24 marks a major milestone in the football game's history as it moves away from the iconic FIFA title after the end of its partnership in 2022. Named EA Sports FC 24, it is an upcoming football video game published by Electronic Arts. The game will feature HyperMotionV technology, PlayStyles optimised by Opta and EA's Frostbite Engine for an authentic feel. Footballing legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi along with current superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will be featured in the game.

Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows.

4. Assassin's Creed Mirage - October 5

The thirteenth major instalment in the Assassin's Creed universe, Assassin's Creed Mirage is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux. It is set in 9th-century Baghdad during the period of extreme instability during the Abbasid Caliphate reign and follows the journey of the thief-turned-assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq. Players will yet again fight against the Templar Order to bring peace to the land and liberate citizens.

Available on: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - October 29

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games for the PlayStation 5 exclusively. It is a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man and builds upon the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel's New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales during different parts of the game and explore regions such as Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Fan-favourite antagonists such as Venom, Lizard, and Kraven will make an appearance in the game.

Available on: PlayStation 5

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 16:54 IST
