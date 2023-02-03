Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way

Are you a Minecraft player? There is an incredible opportunity for you. On February 1, Samsung unveiled the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy S series. The series this year features Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. And Minecraft players have a chance to win the flagship Samsung smartphones and other exciting prizes. And what do they need to do? Just play some mini games and participate in some challenges in a new server created by Samsung itself. The server is called Diamond Planet 23 and you need to check out the details.

Play Minecraft to win a free Samsung Galaxy S23

Alongside the Galaxy S series launch, Samsung has created a new Minecraft server called Diamond Planet 23. If you are not familiar with Minecraft public servers, it is essentially an online version of the same sandbox game, created by people worldwide, where players can play live games, participate in competitions and even build worlds. The online servers create a combination of Minecraft's sandbox style game and online elements of various RPG and classic games.

Players can join these servers by going to the Minecraft menu and selecting Multiplayer. There, by selecting servers, players need to enter the host server's address and click done.

The Diamond Planet 23 server is a fun server. You will meet the world's creator who goes by the name ‘Regortread' and Samsung's official mascot G-Nusmas. All the participants can play mini games. But if you want to win a free Samsung Galaxy S23 or other exciting prizes you need to participate in a special event.

You need to clean up the virtual world of Diamond Planet 23 by collecting and recycling garbage. And you will need to use a Minecraft version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The server is online right now and will stay up till February 4. After that, based on how much you have cleaned up, you will be rewarded with cool prizes and even Samsung Galaxy S23.