    Home Gaming News Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way

    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way

    Samsung has now created a special Minecraft server called Diamond Planet 23, where players can play mini games and even win a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 15:09 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 price in US, UK, India, more; Check Galaxy S23 Plus, Ultra prices too
    image caption
    1/5 Packing the most powerful Android chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched globally. The series consists of three models - the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line model Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $799 for a 128GB storage variant in the US, while Galaxy S23 Plus comes at a price of $999 for and Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199 for 256GB storage.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/5 In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra have been launched at a starting cost of £849, £1049, £1249 respectively. (HT Tech )
    image caption
    4/5 While in India, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series price may start at approximately Rs. 65495. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra models are expected to start at Rs. 81890 and Rs. 98284 respectively. However, there is nothing official about these prices. We will update the prices for India, once they are revealed. Chances are that it will take a few days for Samsung to announce the India prices. So, far it has announced the US and UK prices.   (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    5/5 All three Galaxy S23 models feature the 120Hz refresh rate display and run on Android 13 out of the box. One of the main upgrades is the 200MP primary sensor on the Ultra variant along with a 12MP ultrawide unit, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 10 MP periscope lens. While the S23 and S23 Plus feature a triple camera setup of 50MP+12MP+10MP.  (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    Want to win a free Samsung Galaxy S23? Just play the new Minecraft server called Diamond Planet 23. (Samsung)

    Are you a Minecraft player? There is an incredible opportunity for you. On February 1, Samsung unveiled the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy S series. The series this year features Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. And Minecraft players have a chance to win the flagship Samsung smartphones and other exciting prizes. And what do they need to do? Just play some mini games and participate in some challenges in a new server created by Samsung itself. The server is called Diamond Planet 23 and you need to check out the details.

    Play Minecraft to win a free Samsung Galaxy S23

    Alongside the Galaxy S series launch, Samsung has created a new Minecraft server called Diamond Planet 23. If you are not familiar with Minecraft public servers, it is essentially an online version of the same sandbox game, created by people worldwide, where players can play live games, participate in competitions and even build worlds. The online servers create a combination of Minecraft's sandbox style game and online elements of various RPG and classic games.

    Players can join these servers by going to the Minecraft menu and selecting Multiplayer. There, by selecting servers, players need to enter the host server's address and click done.

    The Diamond Planet 23 server is a fun server. You will meet the world's creator who goes by the name ‘Regortread' and Samsung's official mascot G-Nusmas. All the participants can play mini games. But if you want to win a free Samsung Galaxy S23 or other exciting prizes you need to participate in a special event.

    You need to clean up the virtual world of Diamond Planet 23 by collecting and recycling garbage. And you will need to use a Minecraft version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The server is online right now and will stay up till February 4. After that, based on how much you have cleaned up, you will be rewarded with cool prizes and even Samsung Galaxy S23.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 15:00 IST
