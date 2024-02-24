PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates

Excitement is building in the gaming community as Sony gears up for the anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 Pro, a console that may well redefine the GTA 6 gaming experience. GTA 6, the highly-anticipated cross-platform release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, promises to push hardware limits with its demanding graphics. GTA 6 performance upgrade is speculated on by the latest leak that ha sthe gaming community buzzing in anticipation. It suggests the PlayStation 5 Pro, designed to make GTA 6 feel at home on Sony's platform, boasts impressive specifications, including eight-core Zen 2 CPUs at 4GHz, an RDNA 3 GPU at 2.8 GHz, and 16GB of 18,000 MT/s GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s.

The rumours suggest that the PlayStation 5 Pro's internal AI upscaling could rival NVIDIA's DLSS software. Insider Moore's Law is Dead shared insights with NXGamer's Michael, revealing that the AI upscaling is expected to target 1440p at 120fps and 4k at 60fps. This potential performance leap is significant compared to the base PS5, which can achieve a maximum of 4k at 60fps for select games, Gamingbible reported.

GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 Pro

While some might have hoped for a constant 60fps, the leaked information suggestsGTA 6 on the PlayStation 5 Pro might run at 40fps, a notable improvement over the base console. This achievement is especially commendable considering the expansive nature of GTA 6, contrasting with other games like Starfield that had to compromise framerate for stability.

Insiders hint that the PS5 Pro's AI upscaling might take the framerate even higher, sparking speculation about the possibility of achieving 60fps or even an impressive 120fps. However, until officially confirmed, these performance boosts remain the subject of eager anticipation among gamers.

As the gaming community awaits the official release of the PlayStation 5 Pro and the confirmed capabilities of GTA 6 on this powerhouse console, the prospect of a smoother and more immersive gaming experience has enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for updates as the gaming landscape continues to evolve.

