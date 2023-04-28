PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE

PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: Following an enjoyable April where PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers had the opportunity to play games such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, among others, gamers have been eagerly anticipating the potential game selection for May 2023 on both PS4 and PS5. And PlayStation has duly obliged by releasing the list of the games. This month's games include GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders. Let us take a look at them.

GRID LEGENDS for PS4 and PS5

It is a high-stakes driving game that combines motorsport, race variety and an immersive narrative that puts the user at the heart of the action. The game contains 130 different racing tracks, ranging from real-life circuits to street circuits. It also has 100 different vehicles to choose from and players can also create their own custom tracks, races and more. Interestingly, the game was inspired by the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and it includes a story-driven career mode. The story has a heavy narrative flow and has been praised for its immersiveness.

Chivalry 2 for PS4 and PS5

It is a hack-and-slash action video game developed by Torn Banner Studios and published by Tripwire Interactive. The game allows users to play from both first-person and third-person perspectives and players can play the game both on foot and on horseback. The game also features a wide variety of melee and ranged weapons which are all inspired by the real medieval period. Some of the weapons include war hammers, maces, long swords, battle axes and more.

Descenders for PS4

Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that's easy to pick up, but difficult to master, featuring an in-depth physics system that lets you control every subtle movement of your rider. Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play with procedurally generated levels. Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system.