 Gionee Elife E6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife E6

    Gionee Elife E6

    Gionee Elife E6 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 20,849 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife E6 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife E6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,849
    32 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Gionee Elife E6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Silver, White
    • 7.9 mm
    • 142.5 mm
    • 128 grams
    • 69.4 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 441 ppi
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 69.53 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Amigo UI
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • July 10, 2013 (Official)
    • Gionee
    • Elife E6
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6589T
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Gionee Elife E6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife E6 in India?

    Gionee Elife E6 price in India at 21,912 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife E6?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife E6?

    What is the Gionee Elife E6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife E6 Waterproof?

    Gionee Elife E6