Gionee Elife E8 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee Elife E8 Gionee Elife E8 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 23.7 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3520 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife E8 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife E8 now with free delivery.