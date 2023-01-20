 Gionee Elife E8 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Elife E8

    Gionee Elife E8 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 23.7 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3520 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Elife E8 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Elife E8 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    23.7 MP
    8 MP
    3520 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Gionee Elife E8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 23.7 MP
    • 3520 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 3520 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • 5656 x 4240 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), PureCel Sensor
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 207 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • Gold
    • 82.3 mm
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 164 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 490 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 73.36 %
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Elife E8
    • October 16, 2015 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Amigo UI
    • Gionee
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Head: 0.26 W/kg, Body: 0.909 W/kg
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6795
    • PowerVR G6200
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 23.7 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Gionee Elife E8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Elife E8 in India?

    Gionee Elife E8 price in India at 21,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23.7 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6795; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3520 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Elife E8?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Elife E8?

    What is the Gionee Elife E8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Elife E8 Waterproof?

    Gionee Elife E8