 Gionee Pioneer P2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Gionee Pioneer P2

    Gionee Pioneer P2 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Pioneer P2 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Pioneer P2 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Gionee Pioneer P2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 126 mm
    • 64.4 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    • 122 grams
    Display
    • 56.12 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • TFT
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • August 23, 2013 (Official)
    • Pioneer P2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Gionee
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Gionee Pioneer P2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Gionee Pioneer P2 in India?

    Gionee Pioneer P2 price in India at 2,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Gionee Pioneer P2?

    How many colors are available in Gionee Pioneer P2?

    How long does the Gionee Pioneer P2 last?

    What is the Gionee Pioneer P2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Gionee Pioneer P2 Waterproof?

    Gionee Pioneer P2