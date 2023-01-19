Gionee Pioneer P2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Gionee Pioneer P2 Gionee Pioneer P2 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gionee Pioneer P2 from HT Tech. Buy Gionee Pioneer P2 now with free delivery.