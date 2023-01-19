Honor 7c 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor 7C 64GB Honor 7C 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7C 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7C 64GB now with free delivery.