 Honor 7c 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 7C 64GB

    Honor 7C 64GB

    Honor 7C 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7C 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7C 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32564/heroimage/127490-v3-honor-7c-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32564/images/Design/127490-v3-honor-7c-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32564/images/Design/127490-v3-honor-7c-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32564/images/Design/127490-v3-honor-7c-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32564/images/Design/127490-v3-honor-7c-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Honor 7c 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 76.7 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • Case: Metal
    • 164 grams
    • 158.3 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 76.26 %
    General
    • EMUI
    • 7C 64GB
    • Honor
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 21, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 4 GB
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 54.3 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Honor 7c 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 7C 64Gb in India?

    Honor 7C 64Gb price in India at 9,149 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 7C 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Honor 7C 64Gb?

    What is the Honor 7C 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 7C 64Gb Waterproof?

    Honor 7c 64gb