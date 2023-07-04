Honor 8 Smart Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor 8 Smart Honor 8 Smart is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8 Smart from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8 Smart now with free delivery.