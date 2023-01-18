 Honor 4x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 4X

    Honor 4X is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 4X from HT Tech. Buy Honor 4X now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Honor 4x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 200 Hours(3G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 15 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 151.9 mm
    • 77.3 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 170 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.86 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • EMUI
    • Honor
    • Honor 4X
    • March 24, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 306
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 4 GB
    Honor 4x FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 4X in India?

    Honor 4X price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 4X?

    How many colors are available in Honor 4X?

    How long does the Honor 4X last?

    What is the Honor 4X Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 4X Waterproof?

    Honor 4x