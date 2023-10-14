 Honor 8c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 8C

Honor 8C is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 8C from HT Tech. Buy Honor 8C now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4 GB
Honor 8C Price in India

The starting price for the Honor 8C in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Honor 8C base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Honor 8C in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Honor 8C base model with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor 8C

(4 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Aurora Blue, Midnight Black
Honor 8c Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Soft light flash
  • CMOS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 75.9 mm
  • Aurora Blue, Midnight Black
  • 167 grams
  • 158.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 80.8 %
  • Yes with notch
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • December 10, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • EMUI
  • Honor
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
Performance
  • Adreno 506
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Honor 8c FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 8C in India? Icon Icon

Honor 8C price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 8C? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Honor 8C? Icon Icon

What is the Honor 8C Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Honor 8C Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

