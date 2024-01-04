Icon
12th Fail OTT Release: Know when, where to watch biographical drama film online

Planning to watch the extremely popular 12th Fail OTT release from the comfort of your home? Know when, and where to watch Vikrant Massey starring 12th Fail online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 18:55 IST
12th Fail OTT Release: Biographical films have been extremely successful in India in the last few years. Films like Dangal, Mary Kom, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag have garnered big numbers at the box office and become commercial successes. Perhaps the most unexpected film to earn rave reviews in recent months has been 12th Fail. The movie features Vikrant Massey and narrates a story that would be relatable to a lot of people who struggled or are struggling with their academics. The movie is a reminder that even when you are battling against all odds, you can still grab victory. So, find out when and where to watch the 12th Fail OTT release online.

12th Fail OTT Release: Details

The Hindi-language biographical drama is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra who was behind cult classic films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Parineeta, and PK. The film is produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films. The movie is based on the eponymous novel by Anurag Pathak about the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who survived extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. It is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra who was behind cult classic films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Parineeta, and PK.

The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Vijay Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in notable roles. The film, which was released in theatres on October 27, has also become a crowd favorite and is being appreciated by viewers and critics alike for its sincere adaptation and storytelling.

As mentioned, the film narrates the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a young man who comes from a life of poverty, but dreams of becoming a police officer. To achieve his aim, he decided to study for the UPSC exams in New Delhi. He undergoes many struggles to make a living in the city while also continuing his studies.

12th Fail OTT Release: When, where to watch online

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey has already premiered on the small screen and is available for OTT streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Therefore, you can watch the film from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 18:54 IST
