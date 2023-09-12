Apply for Google’s Winter 2024 internship, it pays 80000! Know how to register

Google has released an internship opportunity for its Winter 2024 program in which it is asking applicants pursuing the final year in a Bachelor's, Master's or Dual degree program in Computer Science or any related field to apply for a software engineering intern position. This Google internship can be a great way to start your career by working in an esteemed organization that will give you the right knowledge you need for further opportunities. Know how to register for Google Winter internship.

Google Winter 2024 internship

Google has brought a perfect opportunity for freshers to work and learn alongside the brilliant minds at the firm. The company is taking applications for software engineering interns, which has a duration of 22-24 weeks. As per the internship posting, it will begin in January 2024. The selected applicants will have to relocate to Bangalore or Hyderabad for the internship. The selected applicant will get a monthly stipend of Rs.80000. Also read: Google Chrome turns 15! Gets visual overhaul, and new features with update

Google is looking for someone currently pursuing a Bachelor's, or Master's degree program or who has training experience in software development or other technical-related fields. Candidate must have some experience in development and should have basic knowledge of coding languages such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, or more. They also should have experience with Data Structures or Algorithms.

How to apply for the Google Winter 2024 internship

To apply for the internship, make sure you have an updated CV. Make sure you convert it into a PDF format before uploading.

Within the "Resume" section, upload your CV or resume, which will show your coding language expertise and overall knowledge.

2. Fill out all the details asked in the Higher Education' section.

3. Then select 'Now attending' as your 'Degree status.'

4. Finally, upload your current English transcript, whether it's official or unofficial.

The last date to apply for theGoogle Winter 2024 internship is October 1.

About Google internship offerings

As per the Google job posting, selected candidates will be addressing challenges that leverage Google's technological expertise and will focus on the company's primary products and services. During the internship period, applicants will be expected to create and support an innovative team, working with their peers, managers, and coworkers. They will develop scripts to automate routine tasks. Their computer science knowledge will be used in practical and real-world problems.