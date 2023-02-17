Cirkus OTT Release: How to watch comedy action film online

Cirkus is a textbook Bollywood film which, at its core, focuses on entertainment. The Hindi-language period comedy drama film is directed by Rohit Shetty and jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. The movie is based on the Shakespeare play Comedy of Errors, which also inspired the old Golmaal film, and it was released in theaters on December 23.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh who is known for his high-energy performances, and it is directed by director Rohit Shetty whose explosive comedy and action films are full of entertainment. So, if you want to catch these two together, then Cirkus is a must watch, and you should know that the film has been released on OTT platforms today, February 17.

Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for Ranvir Singh starrer Cirkus.

Cirkus: Plot

The movie revolves around two sets of twins who get separated at birth. But all four of them meet again in a circus and trouble begins. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others. Both Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma play dual roles in the film. The movie also has cameos from Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn.

Cirkus: How to Watch

Cirkus has premiered on Netflix today, February 17. Although the film can be streamed for free without any rental cost, users do need a subscription to access the streaming service.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.