Eagle OTT release: Check when and where to watch Ravi Teja’s new action drama film online

Eagle OTT release: There is nothing better than enjoying an action-packed South Indian film from the comfort of your home. While many people like to watch movies in theatres, however, with growing OTT trends and vast movie and series choices, people like to watch films from their home devices. If you are someone who is looking for a classic action drama, then Ravi Teja is back with his new film Eagle which premiered on February 9, 2024. Now, the film is set to make a debut on the OTT platform. Know Eagle's OTT release date and platform.

Eagle OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Eagle is an action drama Telugu film which was released on February 9, 2024. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by People Media Factory. Earlier, the film was supposed to be released in January 2024, however, it was postponed due to multiple big title releases during the month.

Now, Eagle will be released soon on the OTT platform. The film revolves around smuggling illegal arms into the country and the group is led by the famous actor Ravi Teja. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar in the lead female roles. Although the film was not a big hit in OTT, Ravi Teja fans have been waiting for Eagle to be released on the OTT platform to watch him in the new serious and action role. Know more about Eagle OTT release here.

Eagle OTT release: When and where to watch online

According to OTT play reports, Eagle is set to make an OTT debut on March 2, 2024, in ETV Win, however, the official announcement is awaited from the OTT platform. Note that to stream Eagle online at home, you will have to opt for the ETV Win monthly subscription plan which starts at just Rs.99. You can also opt for a quarterly or yearly subscription plan.

