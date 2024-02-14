 Poacher OTT release: When and where to watch crime drama online | Tech News
Poacher OTT release: When and where to watch crime drama online

Poacher OTT release: Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew Starrer crime drama series 'Poacher' is releasing on Amazon Prime Video, check when to stream online.

Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 13:03 IST
Poacher OTT release: Know when and where to watch crime drama series, Poacher, produced by Alia Bhatt, online. (@PrimeVideoIN)

The highly anticipated crime drama series, "Poacher," produced by Alia Bhatt, is scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2024. As an Amazon Prime Video original, the series delves into the pressing issue of poaching and the illegal killing of animals.

Poacher OTT Release: Cast, Crew and Plot

Directed by Richie Mehta, known for his Emmy Award-winning work on "Delhi Crime," the series boasts a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, and Sooraj Pops. With Mathew and Sajayan in lead roles, the ensemble promises a compelling narrative supported by a strong cast.

"Poacher" unfolds as a gripping exploration of the heinous crime of poaching, shedding light on the ruthless exploitation of wildlife for profit. Set against the backdrop of Kerala's dense forests and the remaining green spaces of Delhi, the series follows a group of forest officers and NGO workers on a mission to dismantle an ivory poaching syndicate. This criminal enterprise has systematically decimated elephant populations for years, driven by the insatiable demand for ivory in various industries, including jewelry and craftsmanship.

In a recent awareness video released by Amazon Prime Video, the serene beauty of the forest is juxtaposed with scenes of devastation- a grim reminder of the atrocities committed in the pursuit of illegal gains. Alia Bhatt's poignant portrayal underscores the gravity of the situation, urging viewers to confront the harsh reality of wildlife crime and its tragic consequences.

Poacher OTT Release: When and Where to Watch online

Mark your calendars for February 23, when "Poacher" makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video, with eight gripping episodes ready to captivate audiences. Having garnered praise at Sudan's Films Festival for its first three episodes, the series promises a compelling narrative that sheds light on an urgent global issue. Join the fight against wildlife crime and tune in to "Poacher" for an unforgettable viewing experience.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 13:03 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets