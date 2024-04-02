 Farrey OTT release: Know when and where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri's cheating scandal film online | How-to
Home How To Farrey OTT release: Know when and where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri's cheating scandal film online

Farrey OTT release: Know when and where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri's cheating scandal film online

Farrey OTT release: Watch this new high school drama film from the comfort of your home. Check out the Farrey OTT release date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 08:33 IST
Icon
Farrey OTT release
Farrey OTT release date is out! Check details. (Zee5/ YouTube)
Farrey OTT release
Farrey OTT release date is out! Check details. (Zee5/ YouTube)

Farrey OTT release: After the education scam film Patna Shullka, a new film starring Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the niece of the famous Indian actor Salman Khan will debut on the OTT platform. The film Farrey is a typical teen drama film, but it will take you on a trip to your old school or college days. However, Farrey has showcased from the perspective of the elite class as well as orphan students who drive a big cheating scandal. While the plot of the film sounds exciting, the cast of the film is also exciting. Know more about Farrey OTT release

Farrey OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Farrey is a heist thriller film starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. The film first made its theatrical debut on November 24, 2024, and received mixed reviews. Farrey has a box office earning of Rs.2.25 crore. It has also received a 6.3 rating on IMDB. 

Also read: Bhimaa OTT release

This high school drama unveils the thrills of cheating scandal among the elite scholarship students and the new orphan kid, who gets trapped in a serious crime. If you are a teen drama fan or simply looking to watch something different, then you can add Farrey to your watchlist. The good news is that the OTT platform has announced the Farrey OTT release date. Therefore, soon you will be able to stream the film online from the comfort of your own home. Know about the Farrey OTT release date and where you can watch the film online. 

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases in April

Farrey OTT release: When and where to watch online

Farrey is all set to make its OTT debut on Zee5 on April 5, 2024. However, to stream the film online on Zee5, you will have to buy its subscription plan which starts at Rs.699 for 6 months. Watch the Farrey online this weekend and make your day fun with your friends and family. 

Also read: Patna Shuklla OTT release

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 08:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets