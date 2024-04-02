Farrey OTT release: Know when and where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri's cheating scandal film online

Farrey OTT release: After the education scam film Patna Shullka, a new film starring Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the niece of the famous Indian actor Salman Khan will debut on the OTT platform. The film Farrey is a typical teen drama film, but it will take you on a trip to your old school or college days. However, Farrey has showcased from the perspective of the elite class as well as orphan students who drive a big cheating scandal. While the plot of the film sounds exciting, the cast of the film is also exciting. Know more about Farrey OTT release

Farrey OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Farrey is a heist thriller film starring Alizeh Agnihotri, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. The film first made its theatrical debut on November 24, 2024, and received mixed reviews. Farrey has a box office earning of Rs.2.25 crore. It has also received a 6.3 rating on IMDB.

This high school drama unveils the thrills of cheating scandal among the elite scholarship students and the new orphan kid, who gets trapped in a serious crime. If you are a teen drama fan or simply looking to watch something different, then you can add Farrey to your watchlist. The good news is that the OTT platform has announced the Farrey OTT release date. Therefore, soon you will be able to stream the film online from the comfort of your own home. Know about the Farrey OTT release date and where you can watch the film online.

Farrey OTT release: When and where to watch online

Farrey is all set to make its OTT debut on Zee5 on April 5, 2024. However, to stream the film online on Zee5, you will have to buy its subscription plan which starts at Rs.699 for 6 months. Watch the Farrey online this weekend and make your day fun with your friends and family.

