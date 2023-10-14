Icon
Bigg Boss Season 17 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Salman Khan-hosted reality show online

Bigg Boss Season 17 OTT release: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air both on TV and online at the same time. Know when and where to watch, possible contestants, this year’s theme, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 13:49 IST
Know all about Bigg Boss Season 17 OTT release. (Colors TV/YouTube)
Know all about Bigg Boss Season 17 OTT release. (Colors TV/YouTube)

For lovers of reality shows, the most popular reality shows of them all, Bigg Boss is back! The Bigg Boss season 17 will soon start and it will be aired both on TV and online at the same time, letting OTT fans enjoy it as soon as it airs or later at their own comfort. Alongside, this year, there will be a 24-hour LIVE camera footage which will be exclusive to the OTT platform. Salman Khan will be back for his 14th year as the host of the show and will appear every weekend to guide, motivate, and call out contestants. Season 17 is expected to be filled with surprises, twists, and interpersonal conflicts that fans have come to know the show for. So, if you want to watch the premiere and all the subsequent episodes of the show, you need to know when and where to watch Bigg Boss season 17 OTT release online.

Bigg Boss season 17 OTT release details

This year's theme is Dil, Dimaag aur Dum (heart, mind, and courage). The show is taking a unique approach this season where for the first time ever, Bigg Boss himself will be involved in the contestant's journeys. The contestants will be divided into three categories of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum and while those who play with their hearts will be favored by Bigg Boss, he will guide those who play with their minds, and celebrate the contestants who show courage.

According to reports, this year the Bigg Boss' house will also feature an archive room, where some contestants will get the opportunity to view this season's footage to resolve conflicts. There are rumors that a phone will also be kept in the house for some lucky contestants to use for a limited period of time. The 24-hour LIVE channel is also getting an upgrade and the audience will be able to access two multi-cam feeds along with the main feed, reports say.

While the contestants' list is not out yet, some rumors claim that actress Ankita Lokhande (Pavitra Rishta, Baaghi 3) and her husband Vicky Jain, a businessman will be part of the housemates. Actor Neil Bhatt (Diya aur Baati Hum, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein) and his wife Aishwarya Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein), stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Manasvi Mamgai, actress and model Mannara Chopra, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider), YouTuber Sunny Arya, actor Abhishek Kumar (Udaariyan), actress Isha Malviya (Udaariyan), former journalist Jigna Vora, and possibly others.

Bigg Boss season 17 OTT release: When and where to watch

Bigg Boss season 17 will stream online on JioCinema starting October 15, at 9 PM. The first episode will be the premiere where all the contestants will be revealed, the rules of the house will be told, and the Salman Khan will entertain both the housemates and the audience. The 24-hour live feed will also be available on JioCinema. Bigg Boss 17 will be available to watch for free supported by ads, but people with subscriptions will not have to endure ads.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 13:49 IST
    Icon