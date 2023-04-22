Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Claim in-game items, rewards now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: You can win bundles, diamond vouchers, skins, weapon crates, pets and new characters. Don’t forget to claim today’s rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 08:22 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Visit Garena Free Fire redemption website to claim in-game items for free. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 22, 2023: Players can claim in-game items like pets, costumes, weapons, and more for free today. Want to know how? You can use the latest released redeem codes for the same. Apart from this, the event organised by Free Fire can also help you claim several rewards. According to the latest details, a Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, or Gloo Wall, can be claimed today. The Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel event is live till April 23 and you can participate in the same to grab these rewards.

Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Aladdin had his genie, but you have the Free Fire Magical Lamp Faded Wheel! Get ready to summon some serious loot, including the Magical Lamp emote, Heatbound Desert Bundle, and Gloo Wall. This event is available now through April 23rd!" Via another tweet, Garena Free Fire North America also informed that players of the game can top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly.

"Discover the power of the Runestone Hyperbook and unlock exclusive rewards! Top up now and receive the Teal Core loot box instantly. Start your journey now!," another tweet read.

Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 22, 2023

  1. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  2. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  3. UVX9PYZV54AC
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  6. X99TK56XDJ4X
  7. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  8. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  9. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  10. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  11. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  12. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  13. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  14. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  15. FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 08:21 IST
