Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2: Grab the Dog At Hand Shiba weapon

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2: These codes remain active only for a few hours. Hurry.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 11:59 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2: When it comes to multiplayer battle royale style games, two important skills to have are sniping and close combat. Both the skills are on the opposite spectrum to one another but they are both necessary if you want to be really good at the game. Sniping involves quick and accurate aiming, hiding your presence and being patient. On the other hand, close combat requires quick reflexes, constant movement and focus of firing fast and all around. If you can master them both, you will automatically get into top 10% of the players. And to keep you motivated, you should claim today's redeem codes to win some exciting rewards. More on that below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 2

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mystery reward. These rewards can be any in-game item or free diamonds that players can win and use in the game. While there is no upper limit to how many codes a player can redeem, a single code cannot be claimed twice.

The codes also come with certain restrictions. These codes have a validity of 12-18 hours and will cease to work after that. Players should aim to redeem them as early as possible. Further, some codes might have a region-lock and might not work for players outside of that region. To ensure getting all the best rewards, make sure to claim all of the codes. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website. The details have been provided at the bottom.

Check today's redeem codes:

  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
  • FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2
  • F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
  • FBVYHDNEK46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
  • FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK
  • FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
  • FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • FU0HLKBVCPYO987
  • FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
  • FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4
  • FKLIYER5HYKU8KH
  • FKY89OKED5RTGH
  • FIKYL9OKIRYTHTR6
  • FYILTYII76HFHDRR
  • FI89LMNGUTF45G

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 2

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 11:58 IST
