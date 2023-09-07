Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab Booyah Pass items NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab Booyah Pass items NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7: The new Booyah Pass is finally live.

| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 06:59 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7: After weeks of anticipation, the new Booyah Pass in Garena Free Fire MAX is finally live! For the unaware, the Booyah pass is introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX on a monthly basis and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Check out the details of the Booyah Pass for September in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Booyah Pass: Details

The rewards for Booyah Pass for September were leaked by data miners on YouTube even before it was officially announced. This month's theme is Jelly. Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner are the rewards of Booyah Pass for September. Moreover, Tokens for various items will also be offered as rewards.

The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds. So, head over to Garena Free Fire MAX and obtain the Booyah Pass for September now!

If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7

  • FFCMCPSGC9AC
  • XZJZE25WEFAA
  • FFCMCPSJ99SR
  • BR43FMAPYEZY
  • ZZZ76NT3PDEH
  • TDK4JWN6RE0
  • V44ZZ5YY7EDS
  • XFW4Z6Q883XZ
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 06:57 IST
