Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 12, 2023: Win cool bundles, diamonds, and weapons

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 07:16 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 12: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts one of the largest catalogs of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement and revealed the weekly update. It tweeted. “It's time for Free Fire's weekly update and we've got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 12

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes as you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process has been detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware of as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can still claim these codes. Check the redeem codes for today, below.

  1. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  2. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  3. UVX9PYZV54AC
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  6. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  7. X99TK56XDJ4X
  8. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  9. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  10. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  11. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  12. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  13. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  14. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  15. FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 12: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 07:16 IST
