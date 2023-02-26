Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Earn exclusive rewards now; know codes, events here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Players have a chance to grab exclusive rewards by participating in the game's latest events. All that they need to do is start the game and participate in the Free Fire latest campaign named Mission Makeover. The campaign will be live till March 12, 2023. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for ways to earn exclusive rewards? Get tokens from map drops, after-match drops, completing missions and more in Free Fire's latest campaign- Mission Makeover!"

Garena Free Fire North America also informed that the Akimbo Mode has received two new cool updates- new added leaderboard, and can purchase when revive. "Love playing the Akimbo Mode? Now you can love it even more with two new cool updates. Try it now!," another tweet read. The game organises the events and campaign in order to provide its players an exciting gaming experience.

Free Fire players can also know that the latest set of redeem codes for today are also out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 26, 2023:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

4JMKYULILJOH0G

IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

2VG34HRHTUFGN

JXMKZOXD78IKJG