    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Earn exclusive rewards now; know codes, events here

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Earn exclusive rewards now; know codes, events here

    Garena Free Fire players can earn exclusive rewards by participating in the game's latest campaign- Mission Makeover. Check details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 06:37 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Check Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes, event details here. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Players have a chance to grab exclusive rewards by participating in the game's latest events. All that they need to do is start the game and participate in the Free Fire latest campaign named Mission Makeover. The campaign will be live till March 12, 2023. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for ways to earn exclusive rewards? Get tokens from map drops, after-match drops, completing missions and more in Free Fire's latest campaign- Mission Makeover!"

    Garena Free Fire North America also informed that the Akimbo Mode has received two new cool updates- new added leaderboard, and can purchase when revive. "Love playing the Akimbo Mode? Now you can love it even more with two new cool updates. Try it now!," another tweet read. The game organises the events and campaign in order to provide its players an exciting gaming experience.

    Free Fire players can also know that the latest set of redeem codes for today are also out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 26, 2023:

    FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

    YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

    BHUNHINKI98UY

    HIOO0LKMNBVCX

    S45TGHJU7YTFVB

    NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

    CDE3E4RFGVBNH

    YT65YHBHJIKOLK

    M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

    DRTT5RE2SQ234R

    FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

    JI8U7YGHNJKO98

    IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

    RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

    IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

    HU321QWDUJBGY

    4JMKYULILJOH0G

    IF8UAYT5QRD1FC

    2VG34HRHTUFGN

    JXMKZOXD78IKJG

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 26, 2023: Claim freebies today

    Step 1:

    Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
    Step 2:

    Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
    Step 3:

    Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
    Step 4:

    Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
    Step 5:

    The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 06:37 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new