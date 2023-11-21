Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 21: Get your hands on Ghost Criminal rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 21: The Booyah Pass for December was recently leaked and it promises exciting rewards to players. Meanwhile, the various Diwali-themed events are also nearing their end. So, players have a last chance to get their hands on amazing in-game items. But that doesn't mean no rewards will be coming your way. The developers of Garena Free Fire have introduced the Ghost Criminal Event and it brings amazing rewards for players to obtain. Check the details of this event here.

Garena Free Fire: Ghost Criminal Event

Unlike other events which require players to purchase or spend diamonds, or make spins to get their hands on rewards, the Ghost Criminal Event involves completing daily missions that will earn them tokens. These tokens can be used to decode the stages. Players stand a chance to land a critical hit and massively speed up their progress. Do note that every stage of the event decoded will reveal a part of the Ghost Criminal, along with claimable rewards.

The event went live on November 17, and will go on till November 30, giving players ample time to decode the whole Ghost Criminal and earn all the rewards! As part of the event, Garena Free Fire players can win the Trogan Gun Skin, Ghost Criminal Facepaint, Ghost Criminal Surfboard, and more.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FUTYJTI78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

FOE497MURKT6LOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 21: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.