Home How To Google Chrome now lets iPhone users add web apps to Home Screen

Google Chrome now lets iPhone users add web apps to Home Screen

Google Chrome will let you add web apps just like Safari does on iPhones! Here is how to use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 12:38 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
iPhone
View all Images
Want to add web apps to iPhone’s Home Screen? Know the process here. (Unsplash)

Apple is focusing on web apps since the rollout of iOS 16. A few months back, with iOS 16.4 update, Apple seeded some notable features such as third-party apps on Home Screen, web push notifications, and a lot more. Now, Google Chrome is taking the next step to make the overall experience for iPhone users seamless to browse and access web content. With the latest Chrome update, Google will let iPhone users add their frequently used websites to the Home Screen.

This has been observed by a product hunter, Chris Messina, who posted on Instagram's Threads, "You can now create PWA (Progressive Web App) shortcuts with Google Chrome for iOS — just tap "Share" and "Add to Home Screen". It must be noted that the feature was already available with the Safari browser. But Chrome users have always been deprived of this useful feature. Finally, they will be able to add web apps to the iPhone home screen.

How does it work? With iOS 16.4 or later, when you add a web app to the iPhone's Home Screen, it functions like a regular app. You can open and use it directly without being redirected to Safari, Google Chrome, or any other web browser. Additionally, these web apps now have the ability to send push notifications, similar to native apps.

Essential checks before adding web apps to Home Screen

If you don't have the Google Chrome app, then you can download it free from the App Store on iPhone as well as iPad. If you already have the app, just make sure you update it to the latest version to try this feature. Apart from these, make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 16.4 or later version. Once you check all the essentials, then adding a web app to your home screen will be a simple affair. Just follow these steps.

How to add web apps to the iPhone's Home Screen

Step 1 - Open a web page on Chrome or a progressive web app on your iPhone.

Step 2 - Here, you will find a Share icon in the address bar. Tap on it.

Step 3 - Now, tap on the "Add to Home Screen" option.

Step 4 - That's all! The web app will be available on your iPhone Home Screen.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 12:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets