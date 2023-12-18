Icon
Home How To How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Discover guidelines for admins, moderators, and members on X Communities, providing insights on maintaining a healthy environment. Know how to navigate X communities:

Explore the world of X Communities and learn how to contribute positively as an admin, moderator, or member. Follow the guidelines to ensure a vibrant and informative experience for everyone involved. (unsplash)
How to navigate X communities: X Communities provide a dedicated space for individuals to connect, share, and engage in discussions on topics they are passionate about. Admins and moderators, responsible for managing and initiating these Communities, play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy and informative environment. Members, who accept invitations to join an X Community, actively participate in discussions, fostering a sense of togetherness and common purpose.

To ensure a positive experience, X admins and X moderators are expected to adhere to specific guidelines. This includes following both the general X Rules and the specific rules established for their respective Communities. Admins and moderators should avoid duplicating or violating X Rules in their Community guidelines, maintain an active presence within the Community, and refrain from including sensitive media in cover photos.

Moderator tools, essential for enforcing Community rules, must not be abused or misused. Such misuse encompasses arbitrarily hiding or removing posts, replies, or members in an abusive or disruptive manner. Encouraging behavior or content that violates X Rules is strictly prohibited.

Enforcement actions may be taken in response to violative behavior. This can range from pausing an individual's participation as an X admin or X moderator to permanently suspending a Community or an entire account. When a Community is suspended, it becomes inaccessible, and all associated content is visible only to the creator, who can delete but not further interact with the posts.

In the event of a Community suspension that is believed to be unjust, the admin has the option to file an appeal. This process is exclusively available to Community admins, offering a means to contest the suspension and seek reinstatement. To access posts in a suspended Community, individuals can download their X archive, providing a record of their contributions even after the suspension.

While administering the entire show and carrying out responsibilities, here is a quick do's and don'ts

Dos

...actively post and engage with other posts.

...actively monitor and review tasks within the reported posts queue.

...become a face of the Community such that people know who you are and recognize your interest and excitement.

...invite relevant and interested people to join, and encourage members to do the same.

...work to resolve issues with individuals or groups of people, especially before needing to hide multiple posts or remove members.

Don'ts

...abuse any Moderator Tools, including hiding posts arbitrarily or in an abusive or disruptive manner or removing members arbitrarily or in an abusive or disruptive manner.

...make Community rules that duplicate, violate, or conflict with the X Rules, or encourage behavior or content that violates the X Rules.

...send out mass invitations to people who may not be interested in joining; spamming invitations will likely not result in a leaned-in and healthy community.

...remove members specifically on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.

In summary, X Communities serve as hubs for focused discussions, with admins and moderators playing pivotal roles in upholding rules, fostering engagement, and appealing suspensions when necessary. The general idea is to find a common ground to come up with interesting conversations, solutions or any other current issue on a subject that is trending or is of interest to most members.

