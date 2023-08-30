Improve creativity and productivity at work with MindMeister app; know how to use it

Have you tried mind mapping before? If not, then you must try using the technique for your school, profession or even private life. Mind mapping has several advantages that enable individuals to develop unique ideas, enhance learning power and help manage work life more efficiently. If you want to give mind mapping a try then there is a tool called MindMeister that can help you create a creative mind map. Check out what the app has to offer:

What is MindMeister?

MindMeister is an online mind-mapping app that enables users to effectively create, organize and generate new plans/ ideas. It also allows to sharing of mind maps with colleagues, friends and family. Its features involve mind mapping in your own custom ways, brainstorming, project planning, and meeting management. Additionally, you can also collaborate in a workplace regarding your projects and tasks. The app has both free and premium versions which users can utilize as per their requirements.

How to create mind maps in the MindMeister app?

The first thing you need to do is create an account on the app.

2. Once the account is created, you'll be directed to the MindMeister dashboard.

3. In the dashboard, there will be various grid views present in front of you.

4. To get started, tap on the “Plus” icon on the left side of the dashboard.

5. You'll be directed to the map editor where you can create new topics and subtopics with the help of only two keys “Tab” and “Enter”.

6. You can customize your mind map with the styling toolbar which will enable you to style icons, layout, tabs and more.

7. Once you've created a visually pleasing mind map, you can easily share and give others edit access.

Let's thoroughly learn how to use the collaboration feature of the MindMeister app.

How to collaborate in the MindMeister app?

On the right of the map editor, you'll find an “Invite” option.

2. A pop-up will appear in will you can add members by typing their email addresses to access the mind map.

3. There is also a message box where you can add small notes.

4. There is also a “Pencil” option where you can give access for viewing or editing to the added member.

5. Lastly, click on Invite to send the mind map.