Home How To Improve creativity and productivity at work with MindMeister app; know how to use it

Improve creativity and productivity at work with MindMeister app; know how to use it

Are you someone whose work requires a lot of creative inputs? If you are looking for help in that department, then check out this mind-mapping app called MindMeister - it can enhance both your creativity and productivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 16:19 IST
Know how to effectively create a mind map with MindMeister.
Know how to effectively create a mind map with MindMeister. ( MindMeister)
Know how to effectively create a mind map with MindMeister.
Know how to effectively create a mind map with MindMeister. ( MindMeister)

Have you tried mind mapping before? If not, then you must try using the technique for your school, profession or even private life. Mind mapping has several advantages that enable individuals to develop unique ideas, enhance learning power and help manage work life more efficiently. If you want to give mind mapping a try then there is a tool called MindMeister that can help you create a creative mind map. Check out what the app has to offer:

What is MindMeister?

MindMeister is an online mind-mapping app that enables users to effectively create, organize and generate new plans/ ideas. It also allows to sharing of mind maps with colleagues, friends and family. Its features involve mind mapping in your own custom ways, brainstorming, project planning, and meeting management. Additionally, you can also collaborate in a workplace regarding your projects and tasks. The app has both free and premium versions which users can utilize as per their requirements.

How to create mind maps in the MindMeister app?

  1. The first thing you need to do is create an account on the app.

2. Once the account is created, you'll be directed to the MindMeister dashboard.

3. In the dashboard, there will be various grid views present in front of you.

4. To get started, tap on the “Plus” icon on the left side of the dashboard.

5. You'll be directed to the map editor where you can create new topics and subtopics with the help of only two keys “Tab” and “Enter”.

6. You can customize your mind map with the styling toolbar which will enable you to style icons, layout, tabs and more.

7. Once you've created a visually pleasing mind map, you can easily share and give others edit access.

Let's thoroughly learn how to use the collaboration feature of the MindMeister app.

How to collaborate in the MindMeister app?

  1. On the right of the map editor, you'll find an “Invite” option.

2. A pop-up will appear in will you can add members by typing their email addresses to access the mind map.

3. There is also a message box where you can add small notes.

4. There is also a “Pencil” option where you can give access for viewing or editing to the added member.

5. Lastly, click on Invite to send the mind map.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 16:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets